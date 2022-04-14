GARY FRANKLIN BROWN, 60, went to his heavenly home April 11, 2022, following a short illness.
He was born May 26, 1961, in Clay to Marie Richards (Brown). Gary attended Clay High School. Gary owned and operated Brown's Body Shop for most of his life in Sissonville, WV with his brother, Randy Brown. He enjoyed camping, boating, riding his Harley, rebuilding classic cars, and spoiling his canine companion, Charlie Brown.
Gary will be lovingly remembered by his family; Brenda Brown, Erica Harper (Kenny), Justin Brown (Rachel), Kay Coleman, David Brown, Pamela Mullins, Randy Brown, Sandy Brown, Lisa Rhodes, Jimmy Brown, and Ronald Richards, and their families, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Della Brown, mother, Marie Richards, and brother, Fabian Brown.
Our gratitude goes to the doctors and nurses at CAMC Memorial for their care and kindness.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville, with Rev. Danny Kinder officiating. Friends may call an hour prior to service.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Sunset Cemetery in Bickmore.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Aldersgate United Methodist Church of Sissonville. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.