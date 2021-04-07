GARY G. GOELLER, 59, of Charleston, passed away on April 4, 2021.
He was born in Charleston to the late Charles and Nedra Goeller. Gary graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and worked at Taco Bell for more than 15 years.
Gary was a peaceful law abiding person who lived and cared for his mother for all but the last two years of his life. His quiet and polite presence will be missed.
He is survived by his sisters, Gloria Goeller Phillips of Charleston, Cynthia Goeller Ketner of Summit Point, and Ruth Goeller Chandler of Molena, GA; nephews, Jason Phillips and Zeb Chandler; and nieces, Tara Phillips, Caroline Ketner and Rachel Ketner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.