GARY GARFIELD CLARK, 66, of Milton, WV, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022 in Venice, Florida with his loving wife, Pam of 36 years by his side.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Esther Clark and brother, David Clark. Gary retired from Special Metals in Huntington after 28 years of service. He leaves behind a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories, his great sense of humor and his ever present smile.
Gary was such a shining light in this dark world and he will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. He always made a point to help anyone he could along the way especially his lifelong friends, Gary Shannon and Darrell Jordan.
Although they had no biological children they were blessed with two Godsons, Isaac and Caleb Meadows and John Fredric Hamilton II who was like a son to him, and many nieces and nephews who they took great pleasure in spoiling and who filled his heart with joy and brought a smile to his face.
In 2011, he and Pam purchased a home in Venice, FL. It was his favorite place to live. They would take day trips all over the state which they both loved to do. He and Pam also enjoyed their travels through Canada and the U.S. visiting 44 states and made countless, beautiful memories. He also loved spending time with his neighbors in Venice, Robert, Al, Glen, Jack, Paul and his wing man, Kris, and most importantly his bonus mom, Phyllis Shuster. He loved the outdoors, whether it was on a motorcycle, 4 wheeler, bicycle or boat. His love of life was evident in the way he lived it. Even if it was just sitting in the man-cave with his dear friends, Robert Hassie and Ronnie Jones enjoying some food and "Chiefs" football. He always said "Life is too short not to enjoy every moment of it."
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton and one hour prior to service on Saturday.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor David McCormick and Pastor Peggy Larck officiating. Entombment will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com allace.