GARY GENE DUNLAP, 80, Scott Depot, WV, died Thur., June 24, 2021 at hone with family. Born in Sod, he was the son of the late Cal Jefferson and Madeline Paul Dunlap; widow of Susie. He was predeceased in death by his brother, Louie Dunlap. Gary was a Bayer Corp., Institute Plant retiree, Duval High School grad., and a USAF vet.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Burns Dunlap; three children; a broother; sis.-in-law; six grandchildren; and a great granddaughter.
Service was held Monday., June 28, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans by Craig Gillenwater with burial in Cunningham Mem. Pk., St. Albans.