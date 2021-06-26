Thank you for Reading.

GARY GENE DUNLAP, 80, of Scott Depot went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you