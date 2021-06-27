GARY GENE DUNLAP, 80, of Scott Depot went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born in Sod, WV to the late Cal Jefferson and Madeline Paul Dunlap. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Susie Dunlap and brother, Louie Dunlap.
Gary was retired from Bayer Corp., Institute Plant. He graduated from Duval High School and was a U. S. Air Force veteran.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Doris Burns Dunlap; daughter, Stacey Ramey (Mike); sons, Christopher Dunlap (Leigh) and Morgan Sexton (Cindy); brother, David Dunlap (Cathy): sister-in-law, Diania Dunlap; grandchildren, Dylan, Kelsey, Haiden, Carter, Zach and Jeremy; great granddaughter, Ryleigh.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Rev. Craig Gillenwater. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the CNA's and Nurses with Hospice and especially his nephew Tony Dunlap that helped take care of Gary.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, In Memory of Gary G. Dunlap, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may visit Gary's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
