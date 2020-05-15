GARY H. WALKER, of St. Albans, born January 23, 1945, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, May 11, 2020. He passed peacefully at CAMC Hospice with family near. He was 75. Gary was a Christian.
He graduated from Elkview High School and was an Air Force Veteran, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He enjoyed the outdoors and working on his rental properties. He loved his dogs, Smokey and Susie. His favorite book was studying the Bible; "the greatest book ever written," he said.
He was the son of the late Howard and Lucille Bledsoe Walker. Also preceding him in death were two wives, Charlotte Walker and Brenda Sue Walker.
He is survived by two brothers, Larry and Timothy Walker; niece, Misty D. Harris and Dr. Michael, and three nephews, Nicholas Xavier Harris, Blake Walker Harris, and Jonathan Joseph Harris; step-daughter, Lisa Sigmon; grandchildren, Brad and Shannon Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Liam, Lacy, Cooper, Cater and Ruby; and step daughter, Theresa Lubonsky.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Church of Christ of Elkview, and the Charleston Humane Society.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines set forth by State of W.Va., the family will hold a graveside service at a later date.
