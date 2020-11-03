GARY JAY McNEELEY, 73, of Rand was welcomed into God's grace October 31, 2020 surrounded by family at CAMC Memorial Division following a short illness.
He was born on May 30, 1947 in Cedar Grove, was raised in Sparrows Point, Maryland and was a butcher for the Fas Chek in Malden.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Cleo McNeeley Tucker; and father, Tommy Tucker.
Surviving are his loving wife, Joyce Ann McNeeley of Rand; daughters, Kimberly, Michelle and Colleen; grandchildren, Autumn, Allyssa, Whyatt, Johnathan and William; brother, Timothy 'Bo'; sister, Jonean.
He was loved more than words can express and will be missed.
In keeping with Gary's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be a small gathering at his home starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020. For details contact the family or see Facebook for event details and RSVP.
