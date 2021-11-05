GARY JOSEPH FRAME 80, of Belle, passed away November 1, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division.
He was a graduate of Dupont High School, graduated from the West Virginia Institute of Technology with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Music Education and a graduate of the University of Charleston with a Master of Arts Degree in Educational Computing. He was a former band and choir director for Wirt County Schools retired after holding various jobs in the Kanawha County School System, including Thomas Jefferson Junior High School band and choir director, but primarily teaching Elementary Instrumental Music.
Gary was a former member of Judson Baptist Church, Belle and a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston. He was a member of the Lions International, Chelyan Masonic Lodge 158 AF&AM where he served as secretary for ten years. He was also the former general secretary of the Scottish Rite, Charleston, a member of Beni Kedem Shrine, Order of the Eastern Star, York Rite Bodies and also a member of many other social and fraternal affiliations too numerous to name.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Walter Walsh and Grace Ann Clarke Frame; and sister, Diana Harpold.
Surviving are his sister, Linda Frame Haake (Jim) of Forest City, Iowa; niece, Elizabeth Gann of New Zealand; nephews, Ben Haake of Florida and William Harpold of Ripley.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston with Rev. Dr. Michelle Boomgaard officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Masonic Graveside Rites performed by Chelyan Masonic Lodge 158 AF&AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Laurence Jones Childhood Language Center, 1313 Quarrier Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301.
The family respectfully asks and will REQUIRE that everyone in attendance at the church for the visitation and funeral service wear a mask and practice social distancing.