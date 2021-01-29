Gary Keith Spangler

GARY KEITH "SHORTY" SPANGLER, 79, of St. Albans, passed away on January 26, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital.
He was born on August 21, 1941 in Longacre, WV to the late Clyde and Carrie Bailey Spangler. He grew up in Powellton, graduating in1959 from Montgomery High School. He graduated from WV Tech in 1964 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked through high school and college at Sement Solvey Company Store and following college he worked for American Viscos (Avtex Fibers) as Assistant Plant Manager, Kaiser Aluminum as an Engineer, and CDI Engineering as a project manager. He taught at WV State University and Bridge Valley as well as teaching an upholstery class at Garnet Career Center.
He loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He kept himself busy and enjoyed building and tinkering, and working in his garden. He was a member of Powellton United Methodist Church. He was a Bridge Club member and a member of the St. Albans Moose. He was Scout Master for Troop 48 and 46.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Concetta; brothers, Richard Spangler and Franklin Dale Spangler; sisters, Messel Abshire, Sharon Bird; infant siblings, Maurice Spangler and Brenda Sue Spangler.
Gary is survived by his son, Frank (Teresa) Spangler, of St. Albans; daughter, Donna (Derrick) Paris of Hurricane; brother, Jerry Spangler of Cross Lanes; sisters, Phyllis Diaz, Patty Huber and Kathy Sizemore of Louisville, Kentucky and Gloria Roberti of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Carrie, Andrea, Adam, Andrew, Katie, Samantha and Mary; seven great grandchildren; his girlfriend of 15 years, Joyce Chancey.
A service to Honor the Life of Gary will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the funeral home.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
