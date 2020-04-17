GARY LEE CHAMBERS, 47, of Lake, W.Va., departed this life on April 15, 2020, at his residence. It was Gary's wishes to be cremated. Due to the COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are serving the Chambers Family.
Funerals for Friday, April 17, 2020
Barrett, Emilie - 2 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
Myers, Ella - 2:30 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Parsons, Sankey - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.