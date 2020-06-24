GARY LEE DILLEY, 71, of Birch River, passed away June 20, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Bragg Run Cemetery, Boggs, WV.
Funerals for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Allison, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Mt. Liberty Church, Big Springs.
Crowder, Jack - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Davis, Robert - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Goode Sr., John - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Gruspe, Cinderella - 3:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Jane Lew.
Pearson, Fred - 11 a.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
Starner, Shirley - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
White, Patricia - 2:30 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Woodell, Charlotte - 3 p.m., Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.