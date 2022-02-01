GARY LEE EPLING, 73 of Ripley, lost his battle with Parkinson's Disease on January 30, 2022.
He was born June 17, 1948 in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Carlos and Adrenna Smith Epling. After graduating from Sherman High School and West Virginia Institute of Technology he joined the United States Air Force. Gary retired from the Mid Ohio Valley Health Department, serving the public as a Registered Sanitarian across the state for over 30 years. He was a man of many passions including golf, photography, poetry, and advocacy, living a life of service in honor to his Creator and community. From a young age, he devoted a large portion of his life toward the goal of creating heaven on earth by volunteering with many civic and municipal organizations and initiatives including the Ripley Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, a board member for several nonprofits across the region, a member of the City of Ripley Utility Board, and utilized his skills and talents on behalf of the Presbyterian Church of WV in many capacities since the 1960's striving to make his community and environment a better place.
He is survived by wife of 50 years, Bernita Knotts Epling; daughters, Laura Mount and Rebekah Epling; siblings Dianne Dolin, Suzanne Smith and Randy Epling; his grandchildren whom he was so proud of and loved greatly, Walker and Wyatt Mount.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Lakes Dr., Ripley. Military Rites will be rendered following the service by the Jackson County Honor Guard at the Church. A time of visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m., until the time of service on Thursday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in memory of Gary to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, 498 Fashion Ave, New York, NY 10018.
Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley is serving the family.