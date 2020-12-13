"Unique and One of a Kind" On Thursday, December 10, 2020, GARY L. GIBBS passed away at age 86 from complications with the COVID-19 virus. He was a loving father to five children and all the extended family members.
He was a One of a Kind. Move over Elvis as you now have competition.
Gary was born on August 11, 1934 in Racine, Ohio to Winnifred Gibbs. He built his dream home over 40 years ago with his wife and mother of their five children, Donna, on the same land he grew up on and lived there until his passing. He shared this beautiful home with Donna until her passing in 1993, then with his wife Pat Gibbs until her passing in 2016 and most recently with his dear friend and companion Becky Elder. Gary and Donna raised five children. Greg, Sondra, Tammy, Sherry and Julie. Then they multiplied. 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Gary worked at Kaiser Aluminum, Ravenswood, WV for 27 years until his retirement in 1997. But he really didn't retire, he worked hard every day. He had tireless energy and enthusiasm for everything he did. He was a Musician (played various string instruments, sang and wrote songs), Master Wood craftsman, a decorated antique car enthusiast, and quite simply the best Fix-it man ever. He was a loyal Nascar fan and finally he was an AVID Outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish. He passed this passion down which is a Legacy that will continue forever with his family.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Winnifred (1961), his wife Donna (1993), his wife Pat (2016), and his son in law Gene Harris (2001) and grandsons Shaun (1997) and Josh Harris (2007).
A celebration of the Life of Gary L. Gibbs is being planned by the family when the timing is appropriate giving consideration to the COVID pandemic.
Cremeens-King Funeral Home in Racine, Ohio is handling the immediate arrangements. Thoughts, prayers and well wishes can be expressed on their website.
