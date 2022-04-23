GARY LEE LANHAM, 45, of Charleston passed away April 20, 2022.
He was a former customer service representative and a member of the Children's Little Theatre, The Kanawha Players and the Charleston Light Opera Guild. Gary has been performing since the age of two, he has had many roles and portrayed many characters in the theatre since his Nitro High School day's where he sang in the Show Choir, All County and All State Choruses. Gary's most recent performance was as Johnny Cash in the Charleston Light Opera Guild's production of Ring of Fire.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Lloyd W. Lanham and Donald and Macil Truman.
Surviving are his mother, Norma Lee Roberts (Jerry) of Cross Lanes; father, Gary Lanham (Carol) of St. Albans; twin brother, Terry Lee Lanham of Dunbar, brother, Sean Michael Roberts of Cross Lanes; sister, Chaé Lea Roberts of Carnegie, Pennsylvania; love of his life, Randi Vaughan of Charleston; nephew, Cullen Lanham of Dunbar; aunt, Diane Lanham of St. Albans; grandmother who passed the next day, Audrey Lanham of St. Albans; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor David McLaughlin officiating.
Interment will follow in Little Laurel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Clay. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m., until service time at the funeral home on Sunday.