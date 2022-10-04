Thank you for Reading.

Gary Lee Norris
SYSTEM

GARY LEE NORRIS, 76, of Nitro, went to rest with the Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022, while holding the hand of his beloved wife, Theresa A. Nehr Norris.

Gary was a US Army veteran and a beloved husband, father, step-father, brother, grandfather, and Uncle.

Tags

Recommended for you