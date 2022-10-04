GARY LEE NORRIS, 76, of Nitro, went to rest with the Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022, while holding the hand of his beloved wife, Theresa A. Nehr Norris.
Gary was a US Army veteran and a beloved husband, father, step-father, brother, grandfather, and Uncle.
He was a mechanic, handyman, and loved to work on anything he could. He had a great sense of humor and love to make others laugh.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Nancy Norris, brothers, George, Ray, and Dowell, and sisters Jeanette and Jean.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Theresa Nehr Norris, sister Sue Surgent, son Jerry Lee Norris, and 4 step-children, James, Crystle, Jason and Michelle. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, who will all miss him greatly and continue to carry on his legacy and memory.
Military Honors for Gary will held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. This service will be private.
A Remembrance and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Shelter #4 of Ridenour Lake, 402 Ridenour Park Lane South, Nitro, WV 25143. All of Gary's family and friends are invited to come celebrate his life.
Flowers are beautiful and thoughtful, but the family requests the in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Terri to help with on-going expenses.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium is assisting Gary's family