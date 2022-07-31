Thank you for Reading.

Gary Lee Osborne
GARY LEE OSBORNE, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the family's beloved cabin in West Virginia, Gary Osborne transitioned into eternal life.

Gary was born on August 11, 1945 in Montgomery, WV to Lee and Marjorie (Walkup) Osborne. He grew up in Hinton, WV. His sister Charlotte Persinger, mother of his niece and nephews, preceded him in death. Following graduation from Marshall University, Gary worked for the WV Department of Welfare and then for Chessie System before embarking on a 34-year career with the Federal Railroad Administration. He was married 51 years to Peggy Morton Osborne and was a devoted son-in-law to Claude and Lenore Morton. Gary was the proud dad of two daughters - Catherine Groninger (Hunter) and Anna Osborne (Dave Currier). His granddaughter Anna Katherine brightened his world with her art and her love.

