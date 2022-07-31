GARY LEE OSBORNE, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the family's beloved cabin in West Virginia, Gary Osborne transitioned into eternal life.
Gary was born on August 11, 1945 in Montgomery, WV to Lee and Marjorie (Walkup) Osborne. He grew up in Hinton, WV. His sister Charlotte Persinger, mother of his niece and nephews, preceded him in death. Following graduation from Marshall University, Gary worked for the WV Department of Welfare and then for Chessie System before embarking on a 34-year career with the Federal Railroad Administration. He was married 51 years to Peggy Morton Osborne and was a devoted son-in-law to Claude and Lenore Morton. Gary was the proud dad of two daughters - Catherine Groninger (Hunter) and Anna Osborne (Dave Currier). His granddaughter Anna Katherine brightened his world with her art and her love.
Gary was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Bethel Park. For many years he sang in the Folk Choir and he assisted in leading music for P.E.P., a ministry to adults with special needs. Gary loved his family, music, West Virginia, and many life-long friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 6 - 9 p.m., at the John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park. Memorial contributions may be given to the West Virginia Land Trust (wvlandtrust.org) in recognition of Gary's appreciation of nature or to Christ UMC, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park 15102.