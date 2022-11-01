Gary Lee Ross Nov 1, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GARY LEE ROSS, 81, formerly of Oak Hill, passed away on October 27, 2022, at Montgomery, WV. Services for Gary will be on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Highlawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gary Lee Ross Oak Wv Highlawn Memorial Park Pass Away Hill Recommended for you Local Spotlight Rebecca "Becky" Gayle Moses Paul Arthur Mattox Sr. Marie Kinder Lloyd H. Collins Blank Janet Louise Cunningham Fisher Sydney Ann Dixon Blank Rebecca Ann Shafer Blank Sydney Anne Dixon Ruth Graham Blank Margaret Marie Newman Butrick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City