GARY LEE TINCHER After a long illness, Gary L. Tincher, 70, of Pratt WV went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020. He died peacefully at home with his loved ones where he wanted to be.
He was a former Pastor at First Baptist Church of Standard, WV; the President and part owner in Tincher Safety, Inc. for 30 years, and had worked for many years previous to that at various mines, including Capital Fuels, Hawk's Nest Mining and Cannelton Industries.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, DiAnna, his son Gary "Scott" Tincher and his wife Terri, of Fayetteville, his son Christopher B. Tincher of Pratt; his grandchildren, Brooke Tincher & husband Shoichi Nakayama of Westland, MI; David Tincher of Morgantown, Hilary Martin (Jerry) of Danese; Timothy Bass (Jaclyn) of Oak Hill; great grandchildren, Shannon & Scarlet Martin of Danese and Bentley & Ethan Bass of Oak Hill; sisters, Carolyn Sue McCune (Gordon) of Standard; Deborah King (Kendrick) of War,WV; Teresa Snodgrass (David) of Standard, WV; brother, James "Larry" Tincher of Hansford; many nieces and nephews and many friends and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his mother and dad, Madge and James "Everett" Tincher,; his grandparents, Joe and Lottie Marsh; and his sister, Janice Hughes (Ronald) of Gary, IN.
He has left a void that can never be filled.
Due to COVID, a graveside service will be held for family members only at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow at 11 am on Saturday, October 24; Pastor Gary "Scott" Tincher will be officiating.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later time and will be announced.
In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Dry Branch Independent Missionary Baptist Church: P.O. Box 14, Dry Branch, WV 25061 or a charity of your choosing. Pryor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.