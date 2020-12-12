GARY LEE TUCKER passed away peacefully at home December 5, 2020 in Burton, Michigan.
He was born on July 5, 1959 in Charleston, WV to the late Hollis and Bertha Tucker.
He was a Business Owner.
Gary Tucker was an adventurous soul. He lived life to the fullest and he lived it unapologetically. If there was fun to be had, he was in the middle of it all. He loved to have a good time. He enjoyed his motorcycle rides with his brother, mudding with his son, long talks with his daughters, and catching up with his siblings. He loved them grand babies too.
Gary had three great loves in life; His children, flirting, and his faithful four legged companion Brandi.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Gerald Tucker; sister, Brenda Hornick; nephews, Kevin Frampton, Sr. and Robert Airington; nieces, Kelcy Tucker, Gerald Tucker Jr. and Lacy Frampton.
Left to cherish his memories are daughters, Amanda Rock(Robert) of Florida, Jacob Tucker(Kristen) of Kentucky, Samantha Dawn of Florida; brothers Wayne (Connie) Tucker and Tim Tucker; sisters, Swanna (Bobby) Frampton, Linda Myers, Teresa (Gene) Adkins all from Charleston, grandchildren, Gabriela, Samantha and baby Barrera, numerous nieces and nephews. Finally his precious fur baby Brandi, his constant companion who stayed faithfully by his side until he passed.
Funeral Services will be 12 p.m., December 12, 2020 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Neal officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 also at the Funeral Home.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the State of West Virginia and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.