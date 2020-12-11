GARY LEE TUCKER passed away peacefully at home December 5, 2020 in Burton, Michigan.
He was born on July 5, 1959 in Charleston, WV to the late Hollis and Bertha Tucker.
He was a Business Owner.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Gerald Tucker; sister, Brenda Hornick; nephews, Kevin Frampton, Sr. and Robert Airington; nieces, Kelcy Tucker and Lacy Frampton.
Left to cherish his memories are daughters, Amanda Rock (Robert), Samantha Dawn Penney Farms of Florida; son, Jacob (Kristen) Tucker of Kentucky; brothers Wayne (Connie) Tucker and Tim Tucker; sisters, Swanna (Bobby) Frampton, Linda Myers, Teresa (Gene) Adkins all from Charleston, grandchildren, Gabriela, Samantha and Baby Barrbra , numerous nieces and nephews. Finally his precious fur baby Brandi, his constant companion who stayed faithfully by his side until he passed.
Funeral Services will be 12 p.m., December 12, 2020 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Neal officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 also at the Funeral Home.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from th State of West Virginia and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.