GARY LEE TURLEY, of West Hamlin, WV, passed away June 27, 2021 at the age of Sixty years, Four months and Nineteen days. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Elder Jonah Adkins officiating. Interment will follow at Ray Cemetery, West Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 30 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.