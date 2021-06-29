Thank you for Reading.

GARY LEE TURLEY, of West Hamlin, WV, passed away June 27, 2021 at the age of Sixty years, Four months and Nineteen days. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Elder Jonah Adkins officiating. Interment will follow at Ray Cemetery, West Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 30 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

