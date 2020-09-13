GARY REESE LEWIS, age 61, of Alderson, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Division, in Charleston, W.Va., following a short illness. Graveside services and burial will be on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Alderson Cemetery in Alderson, W.Va. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Lewis family at www.lobbanfh.com. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va.
