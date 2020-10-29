GARY LOREN O'DELL, On October 20, 2020 Gary Loren O'Dell joined his father Loren Wesley O'Dell, his beloved mother Maxine Harper O'Dell, and younger brother Douglas O'Dell in the comfort and peace of God's loving arms.
Gary was born in Charleston and grew up on the west side. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School where he was an officer in their excellent marching band and where he got his first experiences as a lead actor. He went on to the University of Kentucky where he worked at the campus radio station as an announcer and field reporter earning a B.A. in Radio and TV Media. After graduation, he attended the UK Law School where he developed an understanding of legal processes.
Returning to Charleston, he worked in public radio as announcer and producer. He also pursued his passion for acting in various local theater productions. He went to New York City and graduated from the famous Neighborhood Playhouse. For many years he shared time between New York and Charleston continuing his work in announcing, production and acting.
In later years he spent time in Florida visiting his grandparents Baboo and Papoo Harper(Stella and Clyde)) whom Gary named when he was a child. Following their passing, he bought and lived in the Florida residence. He would always return to West Virginia for visits with family and friends, and ultimately moved back to West Virginia.
Gary was an avid reader and life-long learner taking courses in social work and counseling. He loved to travel and experience new places and people. He had the mind of a scholar, the soul of a poet and the spirit of a giver, providing aid to many in need.
Left to miss him and cherish his memory are his sister Gail McMillen(Dennis), nephews Dustin O'Dell to whom he was more a father than uncle and Scott McMillen, nieces Shannon Lawman(John) and Brie Carr(Brian), eight cousins, eleven grandnieces and nephews. Also close to him throughout his last months were Joy Otto who helped provide care and support during his battle with cancer, Gay Ellis, Bobbette Kroger, Jerry Jones and Judy Miller who lifted his spirits, and a host of others who spent time with him over the years.
In accordance with his wishes, Gary was cremated and there was no visitation due to Covid-19 concerns. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at some future date.
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be sent to: www.barlowbonsall.com
Memorial gifts can be made to Hospice of West Virginia.