GARY LYNN BALL, 59, of Rural Hall passed away at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Gary was born December 23, 1960 in Madison, WV to Richard Lee Ball and Wanda Lou Browning. Gary spent his career as an HVAC mechanical installer for Logan and then for PI Mechanics. He was forced to retire early due to his health, but that did not stop him from living each day to the fullest. "More time to ride," he would say. Gary was passionate about riding his motorcycles and sharing the open road with family and friends. He enjoyed fixing cars and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved watching Westerns and listening to classic rock, especially Led Zeppelin. Gary was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Lyndon "Lennie" Ball. He is survived by a daughter, Brooke Ball (Mitch) of Pfafftown; son, Justin Ball of Winston Salem; grandson, Jayden Ball; and siblings, Bobby Bennett, Teresa Simmons (Rickey), Rhonda Hill (Marty), Janice Davis (Ronald), Dean Ball (Robin), and Betsy Charles (Keith). He had many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; he was "Uncle Gary" to all. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Memory Gardens in Madison, WV with Frank Ball and John Duty officiating. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for family and friends and will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Handley Funeral Home, 439 Phipps Ave. Danville, WV, 25053. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
