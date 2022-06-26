GARY LYNN BLEDSOE, 69, of Clendenin passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at home.
He is preceded in death by his parents Grant and Wanda Bledsoe; his sisters Sandra "Sis" Smith and Vicky Snodgrass; and his grandparents Earnest and Della Bird.
Gary is survived by his children Erik Bledsoe and Matt of Norfolk, Virginia; and Jasmine Bledsoe Martin and Jarod of Princeton; grandchild Easton White of Princeton; sister Sherry Bledsoe of Charleston; and honorary "granddaughter" Danielle Sams.
Gary was retired from AEP after 35 years of service; and served Clendenin as a councilman for 13 years; and served another 4 years as the Clendenin Mayor. Gary loved his community and was a committed public servant, he spent 7 years as a police officer and another 20+ years as a Clendenin Volunteer Fireman, were he retired rank of Captain.
Gary was an avid fisherman with his best friend Ron Deel; and spent a lot of time camping and fishing with his long-time best friends Sug and Danny Sams.
Gary's pride and joy was his 9 year old grandson Easton, whom he never stopped talking about.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Frank Allen officiating. Burial will follow at the Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin.
A viewing will be held Monday, June 27 at Hafer Funeral Home from 5 - 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Koontz Cemetery maintenance fund.
All arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.