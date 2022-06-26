Thank you for Reading.

March 13, 1953 June 23, 2022

GARY LYNN BLEDSOE, 69, of Clendenin passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at home.

He is preceded in death by his parents Grant and Wanda Bledsoe; his sisters Sandra "Sis" Smith and Vicky Snodgrass; and his grandparents Earnest and Della Bird.

Gary is survived by his children Erik Bledsoe and Matt of Norfolk, Virginia; and Jasmine Bledsoe Martin and Jarod of Princeton; grandchild Easton White of Princeton; sister Sherry Bledsoe of Charleston; and honorary "granddaughter" Danielle Sams.

Gary was retired from AEP after 35 years of service; and served Clendenin as a councilman for 13 years; and served another 4 years as the Clendenin Mayor. Gary loved his community and was a committed public servant, he spent 7 years as a police officer and another 20+ years as a Clendenin Volunteer Fireman, were he retired rank of Captain.

Gary was an avid fisherman with his best friend Ron Deel; and spent a lot of time camping and fishing with his long-time best friends Sug and Danny Sams.

Gary's pride and joy was his 9 year old grandson Easton, whom he never stopped talking about.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Frank Allen officiating. Burial will follow at the Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin.

A viewing will be held Monday, June 27 at Hafer Funeral Home from 5 - 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Koontz Cemetery maintenance fund.

All arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.

