GARY MARVIN CHANDLER, 73 of Ashford went to his Heavenly home peacefully at the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston on May 12, 2022 after a short illness.
Gary was born July 29, 1948 to the late Buren Boyd and Anna Lea Dangerfield Chandler of Ashford. He was a 1966 graduate of Sherman High School. After graduation he received a bachelors degree in engineering from WV Tech, a master's in education from Marshall and an associate of science degree in respiratory care from University of Charleston.
Gary followed his father's legacy by proudly becoming an underground coal miner. He then became a mining instructor at the Boone County Career Center. He taught 16 years before returning to school to become a respiratory therapist. He worked at CAMC for fifteen years and also taught respiratory care at Carver Career Center before retiring.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by sister, Linda Chandler Tunaitis.
Surviving is his wife of fifteen years, Doris Chandler of Ashford; son, Jeremy (Angie) Chandler of Waynesboro, PA; daughter, Rebecca Chandler of Ashford, grandchildren, Anna Jane Parsons, Cierra Largent Chandler, Autumn Chandler, Rylan Chandler; great granddaughter, Jaina Fitzwater; step children, Raymond Chandler, Karen (Darrell) Carter, Travis Dolin, Tanya (Heath) Young, Holly Coffey, Luke (Rebecca) Phillips; 11 step grandchildren and beloved dogs; Fancy and Keisha.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Randell Kinder officiating. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Ashford. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Carver Career Center, Attention: Gary Chandler Memorial Scholarship 4799 Midland Drive Charleston, WV 25306. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.