GARY MAX TONEY, 71, departed this life peacefully at his home in Elkins, WV, on December 21, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Susan; parents: Dan and Rachel Ann Toney; and brother, Nelson.
Max was born in Logan, WV, on October 17, 1951, the oldest of six children born to the late Dan and Ann Toney. After graduating from East Bank High School in 1970, he went on to study at West Virginia Institute of Technology. He married the love of his life, Susan Arthur Toney, on October 16, 1979, in Charleston, WV. He and his family lived in several places including Kanawha and Braxton Counties, eventually settling in Elkins, WV, in 1988. Throughout his career, Max worked for various mining companies before retiring from AT&T Wireless in 2015.
Max was an avid outdoorsman and loved nature. On a typical weekend he could be found exploring the caves, mountains, and rivers near his home. He also loved to take scenic pictures of the area, and in recent years would share them on social media. Max was also a talented pen-and-ink artist with his favorite subjects being historical buildings, some of which were covered bridges and his childhood home. Additionally, Max enjoyed collecting various family heirlooms, especially those related to the coal-mining industry.
Left behind to cherish Max's memory are daughters: Heather Pressler Prorok of Lakemore, OH, Tami Rowland of OH, and Laurel Toney of Akron, OH; son: Chris and wife, Monica, of Owensburg, KY; and stepson, Billy Arden of Owensboro, KY. Max is also survived by siblings: Dan and wife, Marilyn, of Jupiter, FL, Debra of Huntington, Scott and wife, Nikki, of Charlotte, NC, and Patrick and wife, Rena, of Middletown, VA; and five grandchildren.
