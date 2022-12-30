Thank you for Reading.

Gary Max Toney
SYSTEM

GARY MAX TONEY, 71, departed this life peacefully at his home in Elkins, WV, on December 21, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Susan; parents: Dan and Rachel Ann Toney; and brother, Nelson.

Max was born in Logan, WV, on October 17, 1951, the oldest of six children born to the late Dan and Ann Toney. After graduating from East Bank High School in 1970, he went on to study at West Virginia Institute of Technology. He married the love of his life, Susan Arthur Toney, on October 16, 1979, in Charleston, WV. He and his family lived in several places including Kanawha and Braxton Counties, eventually settling in Elkins, WV, in 1988. Throughout his career, Max worked for various mining companies before retiring from AT&T Wireless in 2015.

Tags

Recommended for you