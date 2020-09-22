GARY MERRILLL CHAMBERS (RADAR), 65 of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice. Gary retired from the Charleston Kanawha County Housing, after dedicating 20 plus years.
Gary is survived by his only daughter Emily Laura Chambers; two granddaughters, LaMiya and Jane James; his loving mother Frances Wiggins; four brothers; Ezra (Lisa) Chambers, Timmy (Sophia) Chambers, Reggie Wiggins, and Robert (Linda) Price; three sisters; Wendy Chambers, Angela (Winfield) Franklin, and Tammy Wiggins.
He is preceded in death by his father Willis Chambers and his bonus father William "Big Apple" Wiggins who raised him.
Service will be held at Pilgram Home Baptist Church, 7015 Kanawha St. E, Saint Albans, WV 25177 on Thursday September 24, 2020. Viewing will be at 12 p.m. and the Service at 1 p.m.