GARY NEIL FONDUK, 66 died March 31, 2021. Funeral services will be at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington at 12 p.m., on Sat., April 10, 2021 Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. The service will be streamed on Henson & Kitchen's website, FB, and YT, at 12 p.m, Sat. The family will receive friends on Fri., April 9, 2021 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, WV from 6 - 8 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to follow current COVID-19 Guidelines.
