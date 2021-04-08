Thank you for Reading.

GARY NEIL MULLINS, 74, of Craigsville, WV passed away on April 5, 2021. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 in the Mountain Trail Cemetery in Craigsville. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville. There will be no visitation.

Tags

Recommended for you