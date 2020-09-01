GARY "PAL" ALLEN LAYNE, 63, of Charleston, departed this earth on August 29, 2020 in CAMC Memorial Hospice Care, after a chronic, lifelong illness.
Gary was born August 11, 1957 to the late Othor and Genevieve Layne. He was the youngest of four children. Gary worked for McBride, LLC from the age of 16, until he retired. Gary was actively involved in the Ronald McDonald fund raising. He was a 1975 graduate of Sissonville High School, and for most of his life resided on Kanawha Two Mile.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Genevieve Layne-Johnson (Justin), with their children, Mackynzie, Bristol, and Alex all of Poca, and a son, Matheau Layne (Donna) of Nitro; brother, Jerry (Wilma) of Charleston; sisters, Patty of Southport, North Carolina, and Carol of Walton; he also leaved behind his very special, loyal dog, Louise.
To honor Gary's wishes, the family will hold a private graveside burial.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of HospiceCare, for the wonderful care provided.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.