GARY PAUL HODGE, 69, of Ohley, WV, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on December 21, 2022. Gary was born in Charleston, WV, on April 7, 1953 to the late Clyde and Mabel Hodge. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Laura Hodge; son, Gary "Allan" (Tiffany) Hodge of East Bank, WV; son, Kevin R. Hodge of Ohley, WV; daughter-in-law who was more like a daughter, Pearl Boggess of Ohley, WV; grandchildren, Kevin Clyde (Maddison) Hodge, Summer Hodge, Dominik Hodge, Jasmine Hodge; great granddaughter, Aubree Joan Hodge; brother, Roger Hodge of Ohley, WV, and sister, Brenda Stanley of Cabin Creek, WV. Gary retired as a drywall contractor after nearly 43 years in the industry. He was a hard worker and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, molly moocher hunting and playing cards almost daily with his wonderful wife. Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, December 30, at Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Sight Hill Cemetery in Eskdale, WV. In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up to help the family with expenses. Please reach out to the immediate family for donation information. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pryorfh.com