Gary Powers

GARY LEE POWERS, 73, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was born January 19, 1947 in Cabell County, a son of the late, Strickling and Violet Powell Powers. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Lewis and Sandra Chapman and nephew, Greg Stowasser. Gary served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked for CSX for 39 years and was a past President of the Milton Lions Club, a member of the Milton Order of the Eastern Star 149, Lebanon Lodge No. 68 and the American Legion Post 139. He is survived by his loving wife, Marty Valentine Powers; daughter, Amanda Davis (Brad); son, Matthew Powers (Melissa); sister, Karen Corey; three grandchildren, Wyatt Powers, Reed Davis and River Davis; sister-in-law, Victoria Valentine; brother-in-law, Dalton Lewis; nephews, Kevin Lewis (Judi) and Chris Corey (Emily) and niece, Michelle Kelley (Dallas). Special thanks to Lori Thompson, Christy Hall and Tracey Davis. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Eccho Food Pantry; 1038 Smith St; Milton, WV 25541. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace
