Gary R. Hughes

Gary R. Hughes
GARY R. HUGHES, 68, formerly of Hansford, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after a short illness at the Hubbard House West. He was born on April 13, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William O. and Beulah L. Hughes; paternal grandmother: Daisy G. Pridgen; maternal grandparents: Charles and Essie Jackson; and brothers: Robert Hughes and Mark Hughes.

He is survived by his brothers: Ron (Diane) Hughes of Charleston, Randy (Bonnie) Hughes of St. Albans, Mike Hughes of Charleston, Fred (Shelby) Hughes of Charleston; and sisters: Rosalind Malone of Clermont, FL, Gail Kennedy of Charleston, Yvette (Vince) Hall of Dunbar, with many nephews and nieces.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private burial for the immediate family.

