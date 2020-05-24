GARY R. HUGHES, 68, formerly of Hansford, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after a short illness at the Hubbard House West. He was born on April 13, 1952.
He was preceded in death by his parents: William O. and Beulah L. Hughes; paternal grandmother: Daisy G. Pridgen; maternal grandparents: Charles and Essie Jackson; and brothers: Robert Hughes and Mark Hughes.
He is survived by his brothers: Ron (Diane) Hughes of Charleston, Randy (Bonnie) Hughes of St. Albans, Mike Hughes of Charleston, Fred (Shelby) Hughes of Charleston; and sisters: Rosalind Malone of Clermont, FL, Gail Kennedy of Charleston, Yvette (Vince) Hall of Dunbar, with many nephews and nieces.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private burial for the immediate family.