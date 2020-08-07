GARY R. SMITH, 65, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Smith family.
