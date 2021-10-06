GARY RAY ADKINS, 64, passed away at home in St. Albans on October 2, 2021.
Gary was born in Branchland, to the late Herman and Dorothy Adkins. Gary is also preceded in death by stepfather, James Gilbert; sister, Oneida Toppins; brother, Fredrick Ray Adkins; and mother-in-law Ellen Kimble
After graduation from Guyan Valley High School, he began work with the emergency ambulance services. Shortly thereafter, Gary fulfilled his life-long dream of working in law enforcement and his passion to serve the public. He proudly served the majority of his career with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department until his retirement in 2001.
Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife Debbie Adkins; daughters Kristina and Bree Paxton; sisters Rita Arbaugh, Obita Nelson, Rena (Ruben) Chaney, Renee' (Bill) Fulks, Naomi Gaor; in-laws Bill and Diane Kimble, brother-in-law Rocky (Anna) Kimble; along with many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday October 7, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Gillette officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Gary's passionate love of animals, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.