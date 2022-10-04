GARY SHANNON, of Campbells Creek, went to be with the Lord October 3, 2022 after a long fight as a 17 year heart transplant survivor, leaving behind his loving wife of 50 years, Yvonne Shannon. He believed if he went home to Campbells Creek or to the Lord, he was a winner either way.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nina Shannon of Dry Branch and sisters, Ruth Ann and Debbie.
He leaves behind his son, Kevin and Crystal Shannon; grandson, Luke; granddaughters, Anna and Samantha of Kernersville, North Carolina; daughter, Jennifer and Nathan Johnson; granddaughters, Becca and Josie of Beaufort, South Carolina.
Gary loved to hunt, fish and his Pittsburgh Steelers but the true love of his life was his family and his Lord. He was a member of Rensford Baptist Church, a volunteer coach for North East Baseball League, member of UMWA, and an employee of United Bank.
We want to thank the Cleveland Clinic Transplant team, Dr Nara and his team for everything they have done. Thank you to the staff at Dr. Henry's office and nurses at CAMC, St. Mary's and everyone who touched our lives.
When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation And take me home, what joy shall fill my heart Then I shall bow, in humble adoration And then proclaim, my God, how great Thou art Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee How great Thou art, how great Thou art
Graveside funeral services will be held at noon, October 5, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with military graveside rite performed by Kenova Post 93 American Legion.