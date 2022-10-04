Thank you for Reading.

Gary Shannon
SYSTEM

GARY SHANNON, of Campbells Creek, went to be with the Lord October 3, 2022 after a long fight as a 17 year heart transplant survivor, leaving behind his loving wife of 50 years, Yvonne Shannon. He believed if he went home to Campbells Creek or to the Lord, he was a winner either way.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nina Shannon of Dry Branch and sisters, Ruth Ann and Debbie.

Tags

Recommended for you