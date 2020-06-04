Gary "Shorty" Holstein Jr.

Gary "Shorty" Holstein Jr.
Gary Clark Holstein Jr.

GARY CLARK "SHORTY" HOLSTEIN JR., 39, of Madison, passed awway Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

He was born August 15, 1980 in Charleston, WV, the son of the late Gary Clark Holstein, Sr. and Mary Jo Lewis Holstein. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Gary Clark Holstein, III. and his grandfather, George W. "Papaw" Holstein.

He is survived by his children, Victoria Holstein of Narrows, VA, Trent, Madison and Damien; three sisters, Amy (Tom) Dudding of Logan, WV, April (Jason) Allison of Madison, WV, and Cheryl (Bill) Harper of Elkview, WV; grandmother, Corrine Holstein of Danville, WV, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be private and Live Streamed at https://www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen at noon on Friday, June 5. Burial will follow in the Donel Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery.

Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www. hensonandkitchen.com .

