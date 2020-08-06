GARY SMITH 65, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca "Becky" Smith.
Gary retired with 35 years in the automotive industry where he started out as a lot boy, service advisor, salesman, finance and insurance manager. Through his hard work and dedication he was honored to become the Owner/CEO of Royal Automotive, Charleston.
During his time as Owner and CEO at Royal, Gary generously gave back to the community. Sponsoring multiple Safe Kids Car Seat Clinics, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America events, and multiple youth sports teams and programs throughout the community.
Gary served on the Board of Directors for the West Virginia Automobile and Truck Dealers Association. A member of the Sales Managers Society for Jeep and Eagle. A multiple Vanguard Heritage of Excellence recipient for outstanding sales achievements for Oldsmobile. A member of the National Automobile Dealers Association.
He attended Maranatha Fellowship, St. Albans.
Surviving are his loving wife of 10 years, Pam Turley-Smith; father, Richard F. Smith of Charleston; children, Mandy (Pedro) Rodriguez of Victoria, TX, Donald (Alisa) Boylen of Moyock, NC., Casey (Julie) Turley of Dunbar, WV., Amy Imes of Canyon Lake, TX., Danielle (Kingsley) Clark of Orlando, FL., and Chris Smith, Charleston, WV.; sisters, Gail (Randy) Huggins of Dunbar, WV., Krista (Dean) Knott of Jacksonville, FL., brother, Kelly (Christi) Smith of Charleston, WV. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Alivia, Madison, Ayden, Donnie, Kingsley, Levi and Tresslee.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Michael White officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to Hubbard Hospice House, In Memory of Gary R. Smith, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311-1824
You may visit Gary's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Smith family.