GARY STEWART, 71, of Charleston, passed away on December 24, 2020. He was a loving husband and father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
His loving wife, Shannon Stewart, preceded him in death and his parents, Robert and Gracie Stewart.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Greg) Elliott; sons, Robert (Susan) Stewart and Etcil Ray (Miranda) Stewart; 14 grandchildren, Justin and Tiara Elliott, Jodi (Clyde) McCoy, Robert Stewart Jr., Alex, Adam and Arec Stewart, Zachary, JJ and Makayla Hite, and Cody and Cory Roush; 3 great-grandchildren, Mason Burdette, Braydon Roush and Savanah Myers; 2 brothers, Neil (Kim) Stewart and Spencer Stewart; sister, Melba (Ira) Keller; many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston, with Pastor Anthony Moss officiating.
The online guest book for Gary Stewart can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com