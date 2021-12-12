GARY THOMAS WARD, age 70, died peacefully on December 8th 2021. Gary was born on March 30th, 1951, in London, West Virginia to James and Daisy Ward. He graduated from Montgomery High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1969 and served honorably as an Artilleryman in Vietnam with the 1st Marine Division. His military service was the beginning of his life-long service to his nation, his community, and his family. Gary was happily married to Jacqueline Duncan Ward for 49 years, although their love started much earlier. Gary is survived by his wife, daughter, son, grandchildren, sisters, brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary was a provider, a US Marine, a welder, a miner, and a businessman. His work ethic was unquestionable, and he proved that circumstances do not define a person, but rather their actions and character in those circumstances define them. Gary professed his faith in Jesus in 1981 and served his church family with his quick wit, delicious meals and handy-man ways impacting hundreds of lives in his unassuming way. In essence, he was a servant, showing his love and compassion, through his service when words did not come easy.
Gary was a traveler and loved cruising with his wife, he was a hunter who loved tracking in the woods, he was a coach and cheerleader, present for all of life's important moments, he was the head of the family, filling in the voids for his children and grandchildren, he was the family chef, preparing countless meals for all, but most obviously, he was a Warrior, a US Marine who fiercely loved America.
