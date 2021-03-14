With great sadness, we announce the passing of GARY W. JARRELL, of Martinsburg, WV, on March 5, 2021, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Virginia. He departed this life after a brief but valiant battle with a rare illness. He was 71.
Originally from Whitesville, WV, Gary graduated Sherman High School in 1967. In 1971, he received a BA in Marketing and Management from Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston.
He served two years in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict (1971-1972). Most of his time was spent in Panama. After being discharged from the army, he completed a MBA at Marshall University.
Gary was a successful business executive for many years in the homebuilding industry. He worked for Burke Parsons Bowlby and later Appalachian Log Structures in Ripley, West Virginia, where he and his wife raised their family. They moved to Hamilton, MT, in 1999. There he worked for Rocky Mountain Log homes. Nationally he was very active in the National Association of Home Builders and Log and Timber Homes Council, serving as President in 1986. He retired in 2008 to spend more time with his family.
Gary was the only son of Kenneth and Addie Mae Jarrell, now Addie Mae Shimer, of Whitesville. He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, his loving wife, Sondra (Lewis) Jarrell, his twin children, Joshua (Stefanie Jarrell) of Morgantown, WV and Whitney (Brendan Devine) of Falls Church, VA.
He had four adoring grandchildren, Jillian (10) and Ainsley Devine (7) of Falls Church and Luca (4) and Leo Jarrell (5 months) of Morgantown, WV. He loved his many nieces and nephews, and will be sorely missed by his golden retriever, Maisie.
Gary, with his friend Bernie Dowler, helped to pioneer youth soccer in Jackson County. They were instrumental in initiating it into the sports programs of Ripley High School. He even coached the soccer team at Ripley High School. His favorite times were spent on the soccer field with his young Greyhound team. He was extensively involved with both Little League baseball and softball, and coached Little League Softball through Senior League.
Beloved by family, friends, colleagues, and strangers, he was, among many other things, a distinguished community member, a savvy businessman, an animal-lover, a Mountaineers fan, a teacher, a mentor, a handyman, master-griller, and more than anything a gentleman. He will be deeply missed by all he touched.
Per Gary's wishes, he will be cremated. Murphy Funeral Home in Falls Church, VA is in charge of cremation. Services with a Celebration of his Life will be held from 1 - 8 p.m., at the Poor House Farm Park located at Poor House Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25403.
Condolences may be left at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Gary's honor be made to support the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, which may be made online at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/.