GARY W. SLATER 58, of Charleston passed away Saturday January 9, 2021 at CAMC General Division Charleston.
Gary was preceded in death by his Parents, Four Sisters and One Brother.
Surviving Son Gary Slater and wife Janetta; daughter Carissa Slater (Pete),nine grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and four brothers.
A walk through visitation will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 11 to 11:30 am at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV. Burial will follow in Walker Slater Cemetery, Sissonville, WV.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Face Coverings will be required to attend the Visitation and Burial at the Cemetery.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Slater Family.