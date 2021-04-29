Thank you for Reading.

GARY WADE KIRK, 67, of Comfort, WV died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Genesis Healthcare Center, Hurricane, WV.

He was born October 14, 1954 in Charleston, WV a son of the late Leonard R. and Mary Hughy Kirk. He is survived by a sister, Anna Marie Kinder, a brother, Robert Lee Kirk; seven step-children; ten step-grandchildren; nieces, Stacy, Tara, Debbie, Jessie; nephews, Chris, Charlie Ray, Greg, Jerry, Rob; a dog, Beckley; special thanks to Arlie and Jerry.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m, Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV with Rev. Janice Florentz officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery.



