GARY WADE KIRK, 67, of Comfort, WV died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Genesis Healthcare Center, Hurricane, WV.
He was born October 14, 1954 in Charleston, WV a son of the late Leonard R. and Mary Hughy Kirk. He is survived by a sister, Anna Marie Kinder, a brother, Robert Lee Kirk; seven step-children; ten step-grandchildren; nieces, Stacy, Tara, Debbie, Jessie; nephews, Chris, Charlie Ray, Greg, Jerry, Rob; a dog, Beckley; special thanks to Arlie and Jerry.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m, Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV with Rev. Janice Florentz officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery.
Online condolences at http://www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.