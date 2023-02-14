Thank you for Reading.

Gary Wayne Higginbotham
GARY WAYNE HIGGINBOTHAM, 81, of Riverside, California, passed away on December 31, 2022.

He was predeceased by his parents, George Alvin and Allie Rutledge Higginbotham, his sisters, Sadie Estep, Arlene Smith, Pauline Joachim and Helen Miller, brother George William (Bill) Higginbotham.

