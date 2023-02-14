GARY WAYNE HIGGINBOTHAM, 81, of Riverside, California, passed away on December 31, 2022.
He was predeceased by his parents, George Alvin and Allie Rutledge Higginbotham, his sisters, Sadie Estep, Arlene Smith, Pauline Joachim and Helen Miller, brother George William (Bill) Higginbotham.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Sue (Glenn) Higginbotham, his two sons, Gregg Higginbotham and Steve Higginbotham, wife Ilicia. His brother, Harold Higginbotham and sisters, Opal Hunley, Carolyn Slater, and Charlotte Perry. His nieces, nephews and seven grandchildren who he dearly loved.
Gary was born in Cedar Grove, West Virginia in 1941 and attended Cedar Grove High School. After high school, he joined the Marines for four years, then he attended West Virginia Tech College in Montgomery, WV. In 1965, he married and moved to California.
Gary began his career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 1971, where he worked for 32 years. He had experience in many departments and, along with his fellow officers, he did what he was proud to do as a Police Officer. He retired as Detective III. After retirement he was active with Civil Air Patrol.
Gary lived a very full life and enjoyed his family, friends, and activities. He loved living in Southern California and got his private pilot license, rode Harley Davidson motorcycles, riding with various Harley clubs. He rode horses, parachuted out airplanes, ran marathons, and enjoyed boating and camping.
His cause of death was complications from a stroke. His funeral arrangements were handled by Arlington Mortuary in Riverside, Ca. He was buried at Riverside National Cemetery on January 23, 2023, with military and LAPD honor guards.