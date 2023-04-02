Gary Wayne Holstein Jr. Apr 2, 2023 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GARY WAYNE HOLSTEIN, JR. 44, of St. Albans passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Wayne Holstein, Sr.; grandmother, Margaret Holstein and uncle, Cecil HolsteinGary enjoyed hunting, fishing, roofing, digging ginseng and Ramps. He also loved the great outdoors.He is survived by his Fiancée, LeeAnna Marie Parsons and a host of family and friends.You'll be gone but not forgotten Gary Bub.Private graveside service will be held by his family.You can visit Gary's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Holstein family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Internet Recommended for you Local Spotlight John E. Hill III JoAnn Harris Dorothy L. Mills Donna Sue (Taylor) Wilhite Doretha Harris JoAnn Harris Dorothy Alice Martin Mary Eleanor Gray Mary Katherine Rose Charolette Darlene Casto Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 2, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'