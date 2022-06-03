Boilermaker, inventor and entrepreneur, GARY WAYNE McCLURE, 85, of Alum Creek, WV., passed from this life at home surrounded by his family Tuesday, May 31, 2022 after a short illness. He was born at home in Yawkey, WV., April 1, 1937.
Gary was deeply devoted to his faith and an active member of the Church of God Sabbath Fellowship.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Glen Kenneth McClure and Gladys Effie Worstell McClure, his father-in-law, Paul Jackson George, his son, Mark Wayne McClure, and his son-in-law, Mark Richard Kiser.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Kay George McClure; his children, Marta Ree (Robert) Hays, Mark's widow, Vivian Jane McClure, Matthew Paul McClure, and Christina Kay (Leslie) Carnley; his grandchildren, David (Patricia) Tankersley, Marissa Tankersley, Zak (Meagan) McClure, Paul McClure, Makenzie McClure, Brittany (Ashley) Johnson, Cailin (AJ) Bailey, John McClure, Joshua (Mikaela) Kiser, Rachel (Kade) Doss, Alisha (Jake) Thedford, and Sarah Kiser; his great grandchildren, Jacob White, Jordan Tankersley, Owen Tankersley, Emmersyn Bailey, Maesynn Bailey, Aria Snyder, Rowan Bailey and Franny Jo McClure. He is also survived by his siblings Marvin McClure, Stanley (Linda) McClure, and Lana Turley; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will commence at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5 with funeral services at 3 p.m., at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, WV. Gary will be laid to rest at Forks of Coal Cemetery, also in Alum Creek.