GARY WAYNE PAULEY, 77, of Madison, passed away Sunday September 13, 2020. Born December 12, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Oliver Wendell Pauley and Ada Pearl Young Pauley. Gary graduated from Elkview High School, Elkview, WV and later entered the United States Air Force serving at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, TX. A carpenter and builder by trade, he had worked in and around Northern Virginia for many years.
A giver and social person, Gary loved being around others and doing whatever he could for them. He was proud to have been a member and sponsor of AA for many years and truly had helped many others over those years. Among the things he enjoyed were Nascar and the passion he had for motorcycles and riding. He had completely restored a 1977 Harley Davidson Ironhead Sportster in recent years.
Gary is survived by his son Gary "Wayne" Pauley II; two sisters, Norma Morgan and Kay Kennedy; as well as extended family and many friends.
Visitation and a celebration of Gary's life will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 3 to 7 PM at Cole & Garrett Funeral Home Goodlettsville, TN. Military honors will be rendered at 5:30 p.m.,. Interment will be held Saturday, October 10 at 2 p.m., at Elk Hills Memorial Gardens, Big Chimney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Serenity House, 102 Harris St., Madison, TN 37115
www.serenityhousemadisontn.com
If you are so inclined to send flowers, we would ask that it be in the form of something we can plant in a memorial garden.