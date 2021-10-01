GARY "WOOSIE" KINDER, JR., 57 of Emmons died September 29, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was a 20 year employee of Kanawha County Schools where he worked for Garnet Career Center and he was a member of Emmons Freewill Baptist Church. He loved his family and loved watching his niece, Chloe play softball. He was always her biggest fan. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He could catch a fish in a mudhole.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Sue Gillispie Kinder and father, Gary Ray Kinder Sr.
Surviving are his sisters, Sheila (Jerry) Caldwell of South Charleston, Teresa (Ricky) Barker of Emmons, Amy (Manny) Treadway of Emmons; his step-mother, Phyllis Kinder of Emmons; his sidekick who he loved as brother: Grady Thompson Kinder of Dublin, OH; his girlfriend, Tonya Holstein of White Oak; nieces and nephews: Jeremy, Tasha, Alyssa, Chloe, Kaidence, Jaxon and Kynlee as well as many Friends.
Funeral will be 1 p.m., Saturday October 2, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Charles Hardy officiating. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Ashford. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the rise in COVID-19 infections the family requests that all those in attendance wear a mask.